Health & Fitness

FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old

By Candace McCowan
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to meet on vaccines for children as young as 6 months

NEW YORK -- The FDA is poised to authorize COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

If approved, the White House coronavirus coordinator said this would mean nearly every American would be eligible for vaccine protection.

The FDA committee will meet again Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to Moderna's vaccine for children ages 6 to 17 years old.

Wednesday, they will consider the Pfizer and Moderna mini doses for the youngest Americans, ages 6 months to 5 years old.

After the FDA, the decision will go to the CDC, but we are on track for shots to be administered by early next week.

"That age difference between 5 or 6-year-olds, with Moderna looking at it six months to 6 years of age and Pfizer to 5 years of age, slight difference, obviously the dosages are different, but the technology, the mRNA technology, is the same," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News.

The state of New Jersey has already ordered 51,000 doses for its youngest residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinesfdacdccovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
HPD arrests man wanted after 9-year-old girl shot to death
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Texas Rangers asked to investigate how inmate escaped, ran for 3 weeks
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Community seeks solutions at Emancipation Conversations Lecture
Thicker Saharan haze on the way to Houston
Houston SPCA investigating 2 dogs' deaths from apparent heat distress
Show More
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Odessa water taps go dry after main break
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
Houstonians say budgeting, carpools are ways to deal with rising costs
More TOP STORIES News