Doorbell camera reportedly recorded man confessing to pregnant sister's murder

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A former UTSA football player is charged with killing his pregnant sister in Pflugerville.

Police say 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu stabbed his 30-year-old sister multiple times on Friday.

According to reports, a doorbell camera recorded his confession saying, 'I killed Jennifer.'

One neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, said he saw the chaos unfold.

Before authorities arrived, the neighbor said he saw Egwuagu outside of his home naked, with blood on his hands and feet. The neighbor added that Egwuagu allegedly dumped his clothes in his trash bins before asking his family members for his Bible.
