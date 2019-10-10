UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A UTMB heart surgeon is out on bond after deputies say he tried to meet a child online for sex.

Shawn Robinson was arrested along with seven other men as part of an undercover operation to expose internet crimes against children.

Robinson, 38, is in Houston on a fellowship for heart specialization from Pennsylvania.

MUGSHOTS: 8 charged with solicitation of a minor


Authorities say the suspects used social media apps to reach out to their potential victims, not knowing the children they thought they were chatting with were actually law enforcement officers posing as minors.

The suspects face the possibility of probation to a prison sentence of two to 20 years, if convicted.

A judge gave Robinson a $15,000 bond in his case. All but two of the suspects have already bonded out of jail.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said multiple agencies worked together to make the arrests in late August and early September.

Constable Alan Rosen identified the suspects as:
  • Shawn Paul Robinson, 38, employed as a UTMB surgeon
  • Patrick Ryan Craig, 37, a registered sex offender and owner of Bullritos restaurant in Spring
  • Pablo Feliz Estrada, 24, a Houston Walgreens cashier
  • Gerald Jamal Colomb, 34, a self-employed Houston food truck chef
  • Nicholas Cosby, 37, warehouse worker remains in jail
  • Marcial Ramirez, 38, a Houston temporary warehouse employee
  • David Arellano, 31, unemployed
  • Williard Billings, 77, retired former military had his bond revoked
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarresttexas newsinternet sex crimessex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
1 of Josh Reddick's twin sons remains in NICU
Temps tumble into the 50s this afternoon
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
Show More
Hinch wishes Astros were playing Yankees on Friday
Jurors to decide if family's killer gets life or death
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
Houston vs. New York: A head-to-head matchup
More TOP STORIES News