Galveston County looking for volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Registration for the Galveston County #COVID19Vaccine waitlist is now open to the general public.



Adding your name to the waitlist is easy and can be done in one of two ways.



1. Visit https://t.co/NQmoUZd5zq

or

2. Call 877-389-2318, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.