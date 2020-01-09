UTMB doctor mysteriously injured before he died in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for answers after a doctor was mysteriously injured in downtown Galveston. Dr. James Hunderup later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say Hunderup attended various functions on the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14.

Officers found Hunderup at 2:30 a.m. and believed he was intoxicated. Officers released him to his family, not realizing he was seriously injured.

His family took him to a doctor where they found head trauma, but it was too late.

The medical examiner determined injuries were consistent with being hit by vehicle.

Police have released security footage of a car they believe may have hit Hunderup. In the video above, dark red vehicle believed to be involved can be seen on 23rd Street.

If you have any information about the car, call Galveston Police at 409-765-3763. Galveston County Crime Stoppers may offer up to $2,000 for information. You can call them at 409-763-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncrime stoppersman killeddoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Goines skips court hearing for man fighting for retrial
Did the RodeoHouston concert lineup just get leaked again?
Officials: 'Highly likely' Iranian missile struck passenger plane
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Friday storms could bring 70 mph winds
Houston's Lizzo helps raise awareness about Australia bushfires
Here's when you can get this Baby Yoda in a sombrero medal
Show More
New study ranks favorite Texas grocery store top in the country
RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday
18-wheeler splits in half on East Loop, tons of gravel spilled
ABC13's Morning News
Man shot in checkout line at Walmart in southwest Houston
More TOP STORIES News