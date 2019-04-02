Disasters & Accidents

Utility worker hit and killed by passing car in Clear Lake area

EMBED <>More Videos

A utility worker was hit and killed on Galveston Road in southeast Houston on Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A utility worker was hit and killed on Galveston Road in the Clear Lake area on Monday night.

Police say the road crew was making sure that a large piece of machinery didn't hit any of the overhead power lines as it moved down Galveston Road.

According to authorities, it doesn't appear the road was shut down while the crew was working. The crew was just off to the side of the road.

A car hit the worker around 11 p.m. The driver left the scene, but later returned. Authorities say charges are pending.

According to TxDOT, the leading causes of work zone crashes in Texas are speeding and not paying attention.

Work zone crashes killed 199 people and injured over 800 in 2017. To keep yourself and workers on the road safe, slow down, pay attention, and avoid distractions like your cell phone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentshoustonfatal crashroad safetyman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in teen's murder trial
Wrecker driver finds woman dead in back seat of car
Missing Kentucky teen may be headed to Houston with relative
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, several injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
New app saves you money at the pump and in restaurants
Show More
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Deputies find woman asleep in her car in middle of Beltway 8
School bus involved in wreck in southwest Houston
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
The 60: U.S. could run out of avocados if border shut down
More TOP STORIES News