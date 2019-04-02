Utility worker hit and killed by passing car in Clear Lake area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A utility worker was hit and killed on Galveston Road in the Clear Lake area on Monday night.Police say the road crew was making sure that a large piece of machinery didn't hit any of the overhead power lines as it moved down Galveston Road.According to authorities, it doesn't appear the road was shut down while the crew was working. The crew was just off to the side of the road.A car hit the worker around 11 p.m. The driver left the scene, but later returned. Authorities say charges are pending.According to TxDOT, the leading causes of work zone crashes in Texas are speeding and not paying attention.Work zone crashes killed 199 people and injured over 800 in 2017. To keep yourself and workers on the road safe, slow down, pay attention, and avoid distractions like your cell phone.