Utility pole crushes SUV, injuring 2 in SW Houston

Two people have been pulled from a SUV crushed by a utility pole.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Witnesses say a woman appeared to lose control of her Nissan right before she crashed in southwest Houston, bringing down a utility pole on top of her SUV.

First responders pulled the woman and her male passenger Friday afternoon from the crushed vehicle on Gessner Road at Airport.

Our camera crew was there as firefighters and a utility crew worked to protect the two victims and everyone nearby from getting shocked by the live wires.

Both people who were removed from the SUV were alert and talking as they were pulled from the vehicle.

We do not know what led up to the crash.
