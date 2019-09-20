u.s. & world

Utah tour bus crash near national park kills 4: Officials

A tour bus crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people, authorities said Friday. (Dallas Clark & St. George News)

A tour bus crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people, authorities said Friday.

The morning wreck near Bryce Canyon National Park also left a number of people seriously injured, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

It happened near a highway rest stop about 7 miles from the park entrance. The road has been closed.

Photos from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office show the top of a white bus smashed in and one side peeling away as it rests mostly off the side of a road near a sign for restrooms.

Authorities were tending to people on the road, and others stood around covered in shiny blankets, the photos show.

Further details were not immediately available, including the cause of the crash and the number of people involved, Cpl. Chris Bishop said.

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahtraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-10 closed after barges hit bridge over San Jacinto River
Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters
Parts of Houston could still see more rain today
Drone tour over swamped Allen Parkway during Imelda
1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
5-year-old keeps watch of Buffalo Bayou during Imelda
Show More
Traffic nightmare headed to Houston's west side
HISD cancels all Friday night high school football games
Chambers County issues emergency overnight curfew
Fish found during Tropical Depression Imelda on feeder roads
Fire and rain: Remembering the flood of 1994
More TOP STORIES News