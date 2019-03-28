hazing

UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death

Disciplinary records show the student organization hazed new members during a retreat, even coaxing one person to bite the head off a live hamster.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Texas has suspended the Texas Cowboys for six years after evidence surfaced of hazing before a student's death.

Nicholas Cumberland died on Oct. 30, 2018 from injuries sustained in a rollover car crash after a weekend retreat.

According to disciplinary records, the student organization is accused of hazing new members during the retreat, even coaxing one person to bite the head off a live hamster.

Cumberland was paddled so hard, he had "significant, specific bruising on his buttocks nearly a month after the Retreat and car accident," records allege.

His family furnished chat records from Cumberland's GroupMe account showing a list of items new members were instructed to bring to the retreat, including:
  • A live chicken
  • A live hamster
  • Large quantities of hot dogs
  • Tobacco, and
  • Copious amounts of alcohol

A report by the UT-Austin Office of the Dean of Students reveals new members were deprived of sleep during the Sept. 29, 2018 retreat.

Cumberland was injured when the pickup truck he and other members were riding in crashed in Lampasas County.

Once reinstated, the Texas Cowboys will face a two-year probationary period, the university said Wednesday.
