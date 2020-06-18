Sports

13 University of Texas football players test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- The University of Texas announced that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation.

Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

RELATED: University of Texas at Austin will require all students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside buildings

Kansas State officials reported Wednesday night that eight Wildcats athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 130 tested.

The NCAA on Wednesday approved plans for an extended preseason to give teams more time to hold walk-throughs. With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weight training and film study, schools want to make up for lost preparation time.

RELATED: UH shuts down voluntary workouts after 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online because of concerns about COVID-19. The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference's 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.

All 10 FBS conferences have now announced that their media days will be altered because of the pandemic, with most going virtual. The Big Ten has not made a final decision on its media days.

SEE ALSO: UT-Austin's 1st COVID-19 case: The wife of school's president
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinuniversity of texasncaacoronaviruscoronavirus texasfootballcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccollege footballcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students will return to school campuses this fall, Abbott says
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
Woman found dead on Manvel road identified after 30 years
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Funeral set for HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19
Family says missing soldier made sexual harassment outcry
Pattern shift coming this weekend and beyond
Show More
Acevedo to appear on The View to discuss police reform
Hospital bills more than $1M for COVID-19 survivor's 2 months of care
Austin businesses to require face coverings or face $1K fine
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
Christopher Columbus statue in Houston covered in tomato sauce
More TOP STORIES News