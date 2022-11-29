US vs. Iran World Cup: Christian Pulisic scores goal, then exits 'Round of 16' clincher with injury

The U.S. opens the knockout stage against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic of the United States, center, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022.

DOHA, Qatar -- In a final World Cup group-stage match, the goal-starved United States got the difference-making score they needed to beat Iran and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 tournament.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic netted the lone goal in the 38th minute of Tuesday's match, putting the Americans up 1-0.

With only a win needed to advance, the U.S. had to play goal security against the Iranians, who entered the game with a win against Wales and a loss against England.

The Americans, who missed qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, entered Tuesday with a 1-1 draw with Wales and a scoreless draw with England.

The U.S., who return to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014, will play against the Netherlands on Saturday.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.