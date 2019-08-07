USA Today headquarters evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon

MCLEAN, Virginia -- USA Today's headquarters was evacuated Wednesday after a mistaken report of a man with a weapon. Police now say that they've seen no evidence of "any acts of violence."

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday showed hundreds of office workers evacuated from the Gannett Building, located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean, Virginia. The building houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.



A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.

Fairfax County Police Department said a call came in around 11:56 a.m. reporting a person with a weapon. Officials have been on the scene for a little over an hour before reporting that there was no evidence of violence.

Police are trying to verify the source of the call.

An investigation is ongoing, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.

This false alarm comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend rocked the nation. False alarms also triggered massive displays of panic in Times Square, New York, and at a Utah mall.

