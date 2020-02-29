u.s. & world

US, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

By MATTHEW LEE and KATHY GANNON
DOHA, Qatar -- The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America's longest.

The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract America from its "endless wars." Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they planned and celebrated the assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
united stateswarafghanistan waru.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
These pandemics killed millions around the world
Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after wrong-way crash on US-290
Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says
Houston's boil water notice extended into weekend
Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week
Grab your boots and hats, the Rodeo Parade is Saturday
Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events set for this weekend
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Show More
Houston-area baseball president aboard ship tested for COVID-19
Popular Selena collectible cups go on sale Saturday
Estranged wife found husband shot to death, deputies say
Teen dragged down by adult during fight outside Texas City HS
Historic church founded by former slaves anticipates renovation
More TOP STORIES News