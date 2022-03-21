soldier killed

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

EMBED <>More Videos

4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

Indiana Govenor Eric J. Holcomb released a statement Sunday on the death of Capt. Tomkiewicz.

"Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead. We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnew river air stationindianamassachusettsohiokentuckynatou.s. & worldmarinesplane crashsoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER KILLED
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Spring soldier killed in accidental shooting, Texas military says
Pres. Biden signs NDAA, a historic change to military justice system
Senate passes NDAA, a historic change to military justice system
TOP STORIES
Video shows deadly shooting after teen's birthday party
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
Store clerk shot to death in NE Houston, HPD says
Man arrested in death of doctor while riding bike in Galveston
Former Harris Co. deputy pleads guilty for possession of child porn
Sugar Land PD officer critical after possible DWI crash, police say
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Show More
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
UH Coogs move on to Sweet 16 after defeating Illinois 68-53
Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announces retirement
Woman killed in fiery Jeep crash but neighbors able to save man
Klein Forest HS sophomore runs fastest 100m time in nation
More TOP STORIES News