US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared

The United States reported a staggering 299,087 confirmed coronavirus cases Jan. 2, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.The holidays have significantly impacted data as many states have been dealing with backlogs, some reporting multiple days of data, incomplete or no updates.The nation also surpassed 350,000 deaths from coronavirus late Saturday.At least 350,214 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the university.Multiple states have reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina and Arizona. Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they're being inundated with bodies.Brazil has reported the second most coronavirus deaths in the world, with more than 195,000 deaths.India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for a massive inoculation program. The vaccines are from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and local firm Bharat Biotech.In Britain, the prime minister is warning of new restrictions ahead as coronavirus infections soar. On Monday, the country plans to ramp up vaccinations using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.In Tokyo, Gov. Yuriko Koike is asking the national government to declare a "state of emergency" to curtail surging coronavirus infections. Concerns are growing ahead of hosting the Olympics in July.