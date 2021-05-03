US Air Force soldier goes missing while swimming near Freeport

The phenomenon accounts for about 100 deaths every year at U.S. beaches

Rip currents don't drag you underwater. Instead, they pull you away from shore

If you get caught in one, do not try to swim back to shore or panic. These two actions will only cause you to get tired more quickly, which increases the danger

Instead, swim parallel to the shore. If you are too tried to swim parallel, you can try calmly floating until the current dies down, or you can wave and yell to try to get the attention of a lifeguard

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- An urgent search by the Coast Guard is underway after a U.S. Air Force soldier disappeared while swimming near Freeport Sunday, according to authorities.Elijah Posana, 22, was swimming at Surfside Beach when he got into trouble. Officials said Posana was pulled by a rip current and was never seen after that.The Coast Guard has sent out boats and a helicopter in hopes of finding him.Rip currents aren't just dangerous, they can be deadly. Here is some important information you should know before you go swimming in these waters.