rip current

US Air Force soldier goes missing while swimming near Freeport

EMBED <>More Videos

US Air Force soldier goes missing while swimming near Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- An urgent search by the Coast Guard is underway after a U.S. Air Force soldier disappeared while swimming near Freeport Sunday, according to authorities.

Elijah Posana, 22, was swimming at Surfside Beach when he got into trouble. Officials said Posana was pulled by a rip current and was never seen after that.

The Coast Guard has sent out boats and a helicopter in hopes of finding him.



SEE RELATED STORY: Rip currents: Safety tips and what to know

Rip currents aren't just dangerous, they can be deadly. Here is some important information you should know before you go swimming in these waters.

  • The phenomenon accounts for about 100 deaths every year at U.S. beaches
  • Rip currents don't drag you underwater. Instead, they pull you away from shore
  • If you get caught in one, do not try to swim back to shore or panic. These two actions will only cause you to get tired more quickly, which increases the danger
  • Instead, swim parallel to the shore. If you are too tried to swim parallel, you can try calmly floating until the current dies down, or you can wave and yell to try to get the attention of a lifeguard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeportsafetyswimmingsoldiersrip currentmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIP CURRENT
The dangers of a rip current
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Coast Guard suspends search for missing WWE star off CA beach
Life-threatening rip current warning issued for Galveston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 face smuggling charge after 97 people found inside home
Crime reported every 7 hours in this neighborhood
Family to drop banner over Hwy 59 for missing mom
Hot temps to start the week, rain chances increase Tuesday
You can still file for winter storm property tax exemptions
4-year-old in Texas Amber Alert believed to be in grave danger
1 killed, 5 hospitalized after night of shootings across Houston
Show More
ABC13 town hall on rising crime asks, 'What is happening to Houston?'
Most TX voters don't support unlicensed handgun carry, poll says
How getting vaccine could score you free ASTROWORLD tickets
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
Former Florida senator sworn in as NASA Administrator
More TOP STORIES News