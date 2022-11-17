Traffic diverted on US-90 car lodged underneath mobile home following crash, sheriff says

SkyEye flew over the scene of the crash, where a car could be seen completely smashed underneath a moile home on the side of US-90.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is dead after a vehicle slammed into a mobile home trailer parked on the side of US-90, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Thursday morning.

The deadly crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. at 19300 US-90 near Sheldon Road.

SkyEye was above the scene and captured video of the car lodged all the way underneath the trailer.

As for those driving in the area, the sheriff urged all eastbound traffic to exit on Sheldon and go north to Old 90 or south to the East Freeway.