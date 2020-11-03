Due to COVID-19 guidelines from the city of Houston, Uptown Houston will not be hosting a 2020 iteration of the Uptown Holiday Lighting event.
However, there is still fun to be had.
Uptown Houston is kicking off the holiday season with a virtual countdown video featuring Uptown holiday memories, which will be unveiled on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 26, according to an Oct. 29 news release from Uptown Houston.
The public is invited to share its holiday memories in Uptown for a chance to be featured in the countdown video, posted Thanksgiving evening to Uptown Houston's Facebook and Instagram pages and its YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, throughout the holiday season, over 300 20-foot-tall holiday trees will line Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue, all integrated with lighting technology to create a multicolored light show with some 16.78 million color possibilities across 2 miles of Post Oak Boulevard, 24 hours a day, according to the news release.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Uptown Houston virtual countdown video to replace 2020 Uptown Holiday Lighting event
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More