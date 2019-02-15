UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase

The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose is being hailed as a hero by the police department. During an afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, California --
The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose is being hailed a hero by the police department.

During a Friday afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects.

Garcia was clearly impressed saying, "This guy is amazing. I really need to give him an application or something when this is done," but that was just the beginning.

There were more accolades as the chief went through the series of events.

"UPS driver is out, he gets confronted by the male and female with the armed shotgun, taken into his car, and by the calmness which he drives. He purposely drove over the spike strips, they actually wanted him to drive faster, and he lied and told them that the UPS truck had a governor and couldn't go over 50 mph because he didn't want the police to lose the truck," explained Garcia.

The chief finished by saying "that guy should make UPS all over the country proud or all over the world proud today as well. He definitely saved lives, including his own."

Police have not revealed the driver's identity.

WATCH: Full press conference with San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave a lengthy statement about the suspect who was shot and killed after taking a UPS driver hostage and forcing a police chase and standoff in San Jose.

