HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A UPS driver accused of stealing packages days before Christmas has been arrested in northwest Harris County.
Precinct 4 Constables said driver Gilbert Good was arrested Wednesday after a UPS security manager caught the employee concealing packages and making plans to take even more parcels.
When the manager confronted Good on Dec. 12, he fled the scene.
A warrant was filed for Good's arrest. He was also wanted on an open warrant for aggravated robbery.
He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $20,500 bond.