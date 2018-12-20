UPS driver arrested after manager catches him stealing packages: constable

AN INSIDE JOB: Deputy constables say UPS driver Gilbert Good was allegedly caught stealing customers' packages days before Christmas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A UPS driver accused of stealing packages days before Christmas has been arrested in northwest Harris County.

Precinct 4 Constables said driver Gilbert Good was arrested Wednesday after a UPS security manager caught the employee concealing packages and making plans to take even more parcels.

When the manager confronted Good on Dec. 12, he fled the scene.

A warrant was filed for Good's arrest. He was also wanted on an open warrant for aggravated robbery.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $20,500 bond.
