A UPS driver accused of stealing packages days before Christmas has been arrested in northwest Harris County.Precinct 4 Constables said driver Gilbert Good was arrested Wednesday after a UPS security manager caught the employee concealing packages and making plans to take even more parcels.When the manager confronted Good on Dec. 12, he fled the scene.A warrant was filed for Good's arrest. He was also wanted on an open warrant for aggravated robbery.He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $20,500 bond.