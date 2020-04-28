eye on the gulf

Hurricane warning for New Orleans ahead of Zeta

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Tuesday morning, Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.

The storm is expected to regain strength later in the day and into Wednesday as it moves through the relatively warm water of the Gulf of Mexico.

By Wednesday, Zeta is expected to be a strong Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph as it moves toward the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

A hurricane warning has been issued for eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi, including New Orleans and Biloxi for Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Alabama and Florida's panhandle.

At this time, landfall looks like it will be just south of New Orleans sometimes Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A storm surge warning has been issued for Mobile Bay west to eastern Louisiana. Note that storm surge could reach six feet in the area.

After Zeta hits the Gulf Coast, it will weaken and join a northern storm system that could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even snow to the Northeast by Friday.

Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.

Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.


RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake
METRO resumes service for bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman told to take down 'adult-themed' Halloween decorations
Long day of violent Houston shootings left 3 dead, many hurt
Philadelphia police kill man after yelling at him to drop knife
These are the changes coming to toll road customers
Wife of Travis HS coach killed in front of children speaks out
Cold front stalls out near Houston Tuesday
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Show More
18-wheeler overturns on US-59, spilling scrap metal into roadway
Man wears handcuffs of HPD sergeant he's accused of killing
28-year-old victim in Sienna neighborhood shooting identified
Houston's plan to avoid COVID-19 hospitalization spike
Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%
More TOP STORIES News