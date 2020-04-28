Hurricane warning for New Orleans ahead of Zeta

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Tuesday morning, Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.The storm is expected to regain strength later in the day and into Wednesday as it moves through the relatively warm water of the Gulf of Mexico.By Wednesday, Zeta is expected to be a strong Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph as it moves toward the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.A hurricane warning has been issued for eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi, including New Orleans and Biloxi for Wednesday.A tropical storm warning has been issued for Alabama and Florida's panhandle.At this time, landfall looks like it will be just south of New Orleans sometimes Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.A storm surge warning has been issued for Mobile Bay west to eastern Louisiana. Note that storm surge could reach six feet in the area.After Zeta hits the Gulf Coast, it will weaken and join a northern storm system that could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even snow to the Northeast by Friday.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.