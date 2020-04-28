Eta now category 4 hurricane as conditions begin to deteriorate along coast of Nicaragua

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Eta has become a category 4 hurricane as conditions begin to deteriorate along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua. It is expected to make landfall tonight into early Tuesday.Life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides are expected across portions of Central America.The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday.It shouldn't be an issue for the Gulf. However, by the weekend, some of the computer models indicate that part of Eta's circulation reemerges into the northwestern Caribbean and could threaten Cuba, Jamaica or even Florida through the course of next week.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.