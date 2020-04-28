eye on the gulf

Eta brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida Keys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Matecumbe Key, Florida as a strong tropical storm Sunday night.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Eta to hurricane strength in the Gulf before moving back towards Florida later in the week, possibly bringing impacts from rain, wind and storm surge.

This is the first landfalling tropical storm in Florida in November since Mitch in 1998. Eta is also the 12th named storm to make landfall in the USA this year, setting a record. The old record was in 1916, when nine named storms made landfall.

As of 5:50 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said in a tweet that Eta was moving westward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys are still experiencing gusty winds and heavy rains.



At this time we believe that Eta will be steered away from Texas by the upper-level winds blowing a cold front through Houston on Tuesday. We'll keep you posted.


Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

