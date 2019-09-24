Up to 800 homes in Winnie flooded during Imelda: Sheriff

Flood waters inundated the communities of Winnie, Hankamer, and Stowell.
According to Chambers Co. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, at least 800 homes took on water.
In response to the storm's impact, the nonprofit Convoy of Hope was stationed outside Winnie's First Baptist Church, where ABC13 saw hundreds of people waiting in line looking for help.
In an area known as "Teacherville," the Stelly family cleared out their home for the second time in two years. Hurricane Harvey flooded their property.
The family found themselves again with almost a foot of water inside their house. They said there's no other choice but to pick up the pieces and carry on.
"It's just life," said Walt Stelly. "It's easy. Get it done."
Officials said the biggest need in the wake of the storm is volunteers who can help muck out homes.
