UNSOLVED: Rachel Delarosa & Robert Cerda found dead in Dec 2017. Her body: tossed in a field in Missouri City. Cerda found the next day abt 25 mi away in NE Hou. Who knows something? Call @CrimeStopHOU. #abc13 https://t.co/WV0pHF8T2Z pic.twitter.com/5qqaY0toIF