HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for killer after couple found shot to death a day apart

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for new leads in the case of a murdered Missouri City couple that has grown cold.

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly one year after a couple was murdered, their cases have grown cold.

Now authorities are revisiting the case, asking for new leads to help solve who killed them.

Rachel Delarosa and her boyfriend Robert Cerda were found dead a day apart in Dec. 2017.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Delarosa's body was discovered partially clothed with multiple gunshot wounds next to a retention pond by Creekmont North subdivision in Missouri City.

READ MORE: Woman found dead by retention pond in Missouri City

EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors report gunshots around time woman's body found in Missouri City



Her body had no signs of assault or struggle, according to detectives.

Investigators at the time searched for Cerda's whereabouts. Instead the next day, they found his body in northeast Houston just off Bleker Street. Cerda was also shot to death.

Authorities said it appeared Cerda did struggle and there was an indication of foul play with his body.

Police showed surveillance camera footage of the couple together shortly before their deaths at Madco Food Store, located at 7440 Long Point Rd.

VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures couple alive night before both found dead
EMBED More News Videos

Police show surveillance video of couple found slain in Missouri City, Houston


Law enforcement has been trying to figure out how both ended up dead so close in time to each other but in different locations.

Police plan to hold a press conference this morning to ask for the public's help to identify any possible suspects. They also plan to release more details.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidedeath investigationcrime stoppersMissouri CityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
4 found dead in Philadelphia home were 'executed,' police say
American tourist murdered in Mexico and family wants answers
4 arrested in 2016 Ohio murders of 8 family members
Man charged after girlfriend's body found in his car
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
Big rig driver ejected from fiery crash in NW Harris Co.
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
3rd of US parents plan to skip flu shot for kids
Man found dead outside travel trailer after shots fired
Landscaper's livelihood taken by truck thief in N. Harris Co.
Show More
Father in shock after deputies shoot and kill teen son
Thousands of migrants face weeks of waiting in Tijuana
Grandma shot at bus stop during chase says she's thankful
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
More News