MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Nearly one year after a couple was murdered, their cases have grown cold.
Now authorities are revisiting the case, asking for new leads to help solve who killed them.
Rachel Delarosa and her boyfriend Robert Cerda were found dead a day apart in Dec. 2017.
On Monday, Dec. 11, Delarosa's body was discovered partially clothed with multiple gunshot wounds next to a retention pond by Creekmont North subdivision in Missouri City.
Her body had no signs of assault or struggle, according to detectives.
Investigators at the time searched for Cerda's whereabouts. Instead the next day, they found his body in northeast Houston just off Bleker Street. Cerda was also shot to death.
Authorities said it appeared Cerda did struggle and there was an indication of foul play with his body.
Police showed surveillance camera footage of the couple together shortly before their deaths at Madco Food Store, located at 7440 Long Point Rd.
Law enforcement has been trying to figure out how both ended up dead so close in time to each other but in different locations.
Police plan to hold a press conference this morning to ask for the public's help to identify any possible suspects. They also plan to release more details.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
