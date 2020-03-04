American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas makes emergency stop to remove unruly passenger, officials say

ST. LOUIS -- An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.

According to AA officials, the passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight. Airline officials said the crew contacted law enforcement and landed the plane in St. Louis.

In a video taken by another passenger, authorities are seen escorting the man off the plane in handcuffs.

VIDEO: Police remove unruly passenger from American Airline flight after making emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency stop in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.



American Airlines confirmed the emergency landing Tuesday night.

"An American flight from O'Hare made an emergency landing in St. Louis tonight because of an unruly passenger," AA spokesperson, Gianna Urgo said.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was rerouted to Dallas from St. Louis Tuesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriamerican airlinesu.s. & worldpassengerairplane
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered showers and storms moving into our area
81-year-old woman attacked by 2 loose dogs in League City park
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver on Baytown freeway dies in crash
Texas Election 2020 results
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
ABC13's Morning News
Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
US Rep. District 22 GOP candidates head to runoff
More TOP STORIES News