MOVIE

Man facing jail time if he doesn't pay $218 for long overdue movie rental

EMBED </>More Videos

Unreturned DVD leads to arrest warrant (KTRK)

TULSA, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
It seems like DVD rentals are nearly obsolete in 2018, but one is still costing an Oklahoma man.

In fact, he could end up in jail if he doesn't pay up for a long overdue movie rental, KTUL-TV reports.

Universal Studios paid a lot of money for the movie "Ted," but somewhere next in line has to be Lonnie Perry.

"I lived in Claremore at the time, just a regular weekday. I went home from work, stopped by and rented a movie, then went home and watched it," Perry said.

He thinks the 2014 rental of "Ted" set him back about $5 or $6 at the time. Shortly after, he became homeless.

Perry threw all his things in a box and moved, that DVD included. He said he'd completely forgotten that he never returned it until he got a phone call from the Rogers County DA, and then a letter in the mail.

It's become a very expensive DVD in the past four years-- $218.07.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it and I'll pay it, I'll do what I have to do. But I just think it could have went a different route," Perry said.

Perry could get a warrant for his arrest if he doesn't pay the fee.

The store says they tried to get in touch with Lonnie several times, but they couldn't track him down, so they eventually passed it off to the Rogers County DA, since it is more or less stolen property in their eyes.

"I understand the video place having to do what they've got to do. But there's other means of trying to get ahold of people without throwing a warrant," Perry said.

The store will get $19 for the movie and $25 for lost profits.

The DA gets $174 as part of a state statute that deals with unreturned movies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
moviemoviespoliceu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIE
Author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' grew up in Clear Lake
Join the fun at MFAH tonight during their special Selena tribute
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
MoviePass changes to 3 movie per month from once a day
More movie
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News