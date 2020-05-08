Coast Guard searches for owner of unmanned kayak found off El Jardin Beach near Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- An unmanned kayak found floating in Galveston Bay prompted authorities Friday to begin a search for the owner.Watchstanders with the U.S. Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels after a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.The orange watercraft is a Lifetime kayak and appears to be approximately 10 feet long. It was found around 100 yards from the shore at El Jardin Beach.A Coast Guard helicopter crew aboard an MH-65 was flying over the area looking for any sign of a possible occupant. A crew aboard a response boat was also looking.If you can identify the kayak's owner, call the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4654.