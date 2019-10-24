HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead next to a burning car in north Houston.
The Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a heavily wooded area behind Red Oak Street just after 6 p.m. They found a burning car and just outside of the car, a woman dead. She was also burned.
Investigators say they are unable to identify the woman, but are asking anyone with a missing family member to contact their department.
The woman is believed to be older, and just under 5'0''.
Unknown woman found dead near burning car in wooded area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More