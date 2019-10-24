Unknown woman found dead near burning car in wooded area

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead next to a burning car in north Houston.The Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a heavily wooded area behind Red Oak Street just after 6 p.m. They found a burning car and just outside of the car, a woman dead. She was also burned.Investigators say they are unable to identify the woman, but are asking anyone with a missing family member to contact their department.The woman is believed to be older, and just under 5'0''.