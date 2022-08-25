University of Texas to use Taylor Swift's lyrics as basis for literary studies and research course

Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from New York University on Wednesday and delivered a commencement address to the Class of 2022. Kemberly Richardson has the details.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you a University of Texas student who also happens to be a Swiftie? If so, you might want to add this course to your school schedule.

The video featured above is from a previous report when Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from NYU.

A brand new course for the Fall 2022 semester is being taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala.

UT announced this course will provide an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses the songwriting of Taylor Swift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills.

First-year Liberal Arts Honors Program students will be prepared for advanced work in the humanities and potential application to the English Honors Program, school officials said.