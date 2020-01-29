University of St. Thomas student missing for over a week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities at the University of St. Thomas are asking for help locating a student who hasn't been heard from in more than a week.Angela Nguyen was last seen leaving Guinan Residence Hall on Jan. 22 and was headed west on Sul Ross St., according to a statement from the University of St. Thomas police department.Police were notified two days later and are working with Houston police to find Nguyen, the statement said."With the community's help, we hope and pray for Angela's safe return," UST police chief H.E. Jenkins said in the statement.Nguyen is described as 5' tall, weights 110 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and sneakers and was carrying a white and red/pink backpack. While her disappearance is unusual, authorities said there was nothing to indicate foul play.If you've seen Nguyen or have had contact with her, you're asked to call the University of St. Thomas police dept. at (713) 525-3888 or the Houston police dept. at (832) 394-1840.