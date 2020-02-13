Education

University of Houston College of Medicine can begin recruiting students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's College of Medicine is taking a big step forward!

Months after unveiling its renderings for the College of Medicine building, the school announced they have been granted preliminary accreditation.

The accreditation is something they are calling a monumental milestone because it means the school can immediately begin recruiting students.

According to the university's website, the new school will be the city of Houston's first medical school in nearly 50 years.

The first class of 30 medical students will begin July 20, with each receiving $100,000 four-year scholarships through philanthropy to cover tuition and fees.

