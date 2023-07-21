UH men's basketball team signs $1M deal with Gallery Furniture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, the University of Houston men's basketball team learned how often it will face the 13 other Big 12 Conference schools this season. Hours before they learned about play, the Coogs learned about pay.

Via a deal brokered by Linking Coogs, a collective facilitating endorsement opportunities for University of Houston student-athletes, Gallery Furniture announced a $1 million deal with the UH men's basketball team. The dollars go to every single member of the squad and also allow them to earn this money while playing August exhibitions in Australia.

"We love the Cougars," Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mack said. "They are a huge part of the city, and they have a great team. I really like Coach Kelvin and all the great coaches at UH. It should be a fun partnership this year, as the Cougars, for the first time, are in the Big 12."

For a little more than a year now, the NCAA has allowed student-athletes to earn money from endorsement deals.

"My mom tries her best not to miss a game, and my dad tries his best not to miss a game," UH guard Jamal Shead explained. "People like Mattress Mack make it so much easier. He gives us a little revenue. He paid for their tickets to come to the March Madness tournament - little things like that. He makes it possible for my family to be at every game."

"Wearing Houston across my chest means so much more to me, especially being from here," Morton Ranch High School product L.J. Cryer, who transferred to UH from Baylor, noted. "It's a blessing being a part of something like this. It's a big announcement, and it will help my brothers and my family out."

"To have somebody like (Mattress) Mack contribute so much to our program is tremendous," Cougars guard Damian Dunn added. "It means a lot to me, my family, my teammates, and their families. You don't come around too many people like Mack who are willing to take care of you - but when you do, you have to appreciate him."

