HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the season may have come to an end for the University of Houston men's basketball team, many Houstonians are still very proud of their run and appearance in the NCAA's Final Four.
SEE RELATED: University of Houston's men's basketball team ends great season
ABC13's sports reporter David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali are discussing the Coogs' overall season after falling to the Baylor Bears, and the impact coach Kelvin Sampson has had on the organization.
SEE RELATED: UH coach partnership with Houston billionaire helps bring national exposure to Coogs
In this week's episode, Nuno and Ramzanali are also interviewing UH head football coach Dana Holgorsen.
Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
No Layups: David and Raheel recap UH men's basketball's epic season
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News