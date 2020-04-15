Education

University of Houston-Downtown to ease COVID-19 impact on students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston-Downtown is offering new scholarships for students who want to get ahead this summer.

UHD said nearly 80 percent of their full-time students work while going to school, and many of them are struggling financially.

The university is offering new scholarships and grants to cover up to two summer semester classes or semester credit hours.

Earlier this semester, UHD also said it would partially refund money for student parking.

For more information on the scholarships, visit the university's website.

