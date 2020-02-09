Education

University of Houston opens free food pantry to students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston students in need of some food assistance can now get help from the Cougar Cupboard.

Through a partnership between the university and the Houston Food Bank's Food for Change market network, all enrolled undergraduate and graduate students can receive up to 30 pounds of free groceries every week or from one of the other 14 Food For Change markets in Houston.

The food pantry is located in UH Wellness, suite 1038 on the first floor of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Students can get fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and refrigerated foods and dry goods.

In order to use the Cougar Cupboard, students have to attend a one-time market orientation hosted by Cougar Cupboard staff and complete a short application for the Food Scholarship Program.

Orientation sessions are held every Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the UH Wellness classroom.

During the spring 2020 semester, the pantry will be open Monday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's closed on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Cougar Cupboard is the second free food pantry on campus.

PEEPS Pantry also offers free food, toiletries and supplies to University of Houston students in need.
