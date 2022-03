HOUSTON IS MARCHING ON 🔥



The Cougars knock off the Illini 68-53 to head back to the #Sweet16#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ARHT03070I — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- March Madness continues for the University of Houston men's basketball team.The Coogs are headed back to the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 4 ranked Illinois 68-53.On Thursday, UH will head to San Antonio to face off against the winner between Arizona and TCU.This will be the team's third straight Sweet 16 appearance.