University of Houston outdoor sculpture display offers socially-distanced way to enjoy art

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are looking for a little escape, there's a new sculpture exhibit on the campus of University of Houston.

The exhibit offers an easy way to practice social distancing while enjoying art and the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UH's new mile-long Color Field exhibit is a first of its kind. Visitors can enjoy more than a dozen large, colorful sculpture pieces from various artists in several locations around campus. The exhibit is organized in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

It is free and open to the public. Masks are required for entry. The exhibit will remain on display until May 2021.

