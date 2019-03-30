Crime & Safety

University confirms death of missing student

EMBED <>More Videos

College confirms death of missing 21-year-old student from New Jersey. Watch the report from March 30, 2019 in the video player above.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The University of South Carolina has confirmed the death of a student.

News outlets report 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was reported missing after last being seen Friday around 2 a.m., getting into a car outside a bar in the city's 5 Points area.

Josephson was a senior political science major from Robbinsville, New Jersey.

University President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that "Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort."

Josephson's father also posted on Facebook that his daughter "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."

Details about how Josephson died or where she was found were not released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysouth carolinanew jersey newsu.s. & worldmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News