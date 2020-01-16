United flight makes emergency landing after flames appear to shoot from engine

A social media post from a passenger claimed the engine suffered a malfunction after the plane took off.
The posted appeared to show fire shooting from one of the engines. The woman who shot the video said it was minutes into the flight when she noticed the flames.
The plane I was on had an engine malfunction minutes after take off 😳 pic.twitter.com/maaGiLHD24— Gabby (@gabby_guzy) January 16, 2020
United Airlines said the plane suffered a mechanical issue and was forced to return to Newark.
The airline said the plane landed safely and passengers would be re-booked.
