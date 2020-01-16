United flight makes emergency landing after flames appear to shoot from engine

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night returned to New Jersey for an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue, the airline said.

A social media post from a passenger claimed the engine suffered a malfunction after the plane took off.

The posted appeared to show fire shooting from one of the engines. The woman who shot the video said it was minutes into the flight when she noticed the flames.



United Airlines said the plane suffered a mechanical issue and was forced to return to Newark.

The airline said the plane landed safely and passengers would be re-booked.

