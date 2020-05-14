unemployment

Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment aid last week

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The government is set to provide its latest update Thursday on the waves of layoffs that have caused tens of millions of workers to lose their jobs in a U.S. economy still paralyzed by business shutdowns.

The Labor Department will likely announce that millions more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 33 million sought aid in the previous seven weeks as the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Though most nonessential businesses remain shut down, most states have begun to ease restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without causing new infections.

The number of first-time applications for jobless aid has declined for five straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that's sinking into a severe recession.

RELATED: Federal Reserve chair warns of long-lasting recession from coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
College students prepare to enter economy during pandemic
Scammers steal $1,000 from woman on Mother's Day
COVID-19 impact on Houston: 3,000 city workers face furloughs
Why 'temporary' layoffs may be permanent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
Community to say goodbye to HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19
23-year-old allegedly steals elderly man's stimulus check
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Man shot, killed after fight between groups inside Galleria
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Amber Alert issued for missing girl in Van Zandt Co.
Show More
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Tilman Fertitta's advice: "Tighten your bootstraps"
Digital Deal of the Day
FBI serves warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home
Airlines have yet to refund some travelers
More TOP STORIES News