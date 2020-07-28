When will work search requirement be reinstated for unemployed Texans?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6317462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Extra $600 federal unemployment benefits ends in Texas next week, but it could be extended

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After saying it would revisit the work search requirement in late July, the Texas Workforce Commission has told ABC13 there is no timetable for when it'll be restarted.Normally, Texans on unemployment are required to look for work. In the Houston area, people are supposed to complete at least three work search activities in order to keep unemployment every week.The requirement was put on pause during the pandemic. It was set to resume in June, but Texas Workforce Commission delayed the requirement.TWC said it would revisit the work search requirement by the end of July. During its final board meeting of the month, the topic was not discussed.However, ABC13 has learned from a TWC spokesperson the requirement will be delayed for the foreseeable future. When the requirement is returned, a spokesperson said people will receive advanced notice.We're told the agency is working on a strategic plan that'll coincide with the governor's reopening plan, and could be unveiled next month.Right now, unemployed Texans only have to request a payment every two weeks in order to collect money. There will be a change though.The federal $600 weekly benefit ended in Texas last week. This means Texans won't see the extra money when requesting payment after July 25.However, federal leaders are debating enhanced unemployment benefits. TWC said it's working with federal leaders, and will make changes if necessary.