coronavirus texas

When will work search requirement be reinstated for unemployed Texans?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After saying it would revisit the work search requirement in late July, the Texas Workforce Commission has told ABC13 there is no timetable for when it'll be restarted.

Normally, Texans on unemployment are required to look for work. In the Houston area, people are supposed to complete at least three work search activities in order to keep unemployment every week.

RELATED: Officials say unemployed Texans will have to start looking for jobs

The requirement was put on pause during the pandemic. It was set to resume in June, but Texas Workforce Commission delayed the requirement.

RELATED: Texas Workforce Commission delays work search requirement for unemployed Texans

TWC said it would revisit the work search requirement by the end of July. During its final board meeting of the month, the topic was not discussed.

However, ABC13 has learned from a TWC spokesperson the requirement will be delayed for the foreseeable future. When the requirement is returned, a spokesperson said people will receive advanced notice.

We're told the agency is working on a strategic plan that'll coincide with the governor's reopening plan, and could be unveiled next month.

RELATED: Extended unemployment benefits could happen for Texans
EMBED More News Videos

Extra $600 federal unemployment benefits ends in Texas next week, but it could be extended



Right now, unemployed Texans only have to request a payment every two weeks in order to collect money. There will be a change though.

The federal $600 weekly benefit ended in Texas last week. This means Texans won't see the extra money when requesting payment after July 25.

However, federal leaders are debating enhanced unemployment benefits. TWC said it's working with federal leaders, and will make changes if necessary.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerstexas newscoronavirus texasunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Why Texas COVID-19 deaths jumped up 12% yesterday
40% of Houstonians can't pay rent during COVID-19
Remembering a Harris Co. Pct. 5 deputy who died from COVID-19
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms are popping up around Houston
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Why Texas COVID-19 deaths jumped up 12% yesterday
Houston-area bars among 6 to have license suspended
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
Plane lost power while 7,000 feet in air before crash, DPS said
Show More
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
Houston Zoo enters next phase of reopening during pandemic
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Temporary medical marijuana sites open in Houston area
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 may turn into tropical storm
More TOP STORIES News