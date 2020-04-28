Coronavirus

Woman becomes novelist after losing job during COVID-19 pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Close to 2 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Even more are out of work, and many of them are in the energy industry. On Tuesday, ABC13 met a woman who is spending her time off writing a novel.

After 32 years at the same seismic data company, Deane Gremmel lost her job in April due to COVID-19.

"I shed a lot of tears," Gremmel said. "I ate a lot of chocolate ice cream and a lot of cake. I went through a lot of emotions."

Gremmel said with the casualty of the pandemic and a weak energy market, she weathered many downturns.

"It was always in the back of my mind, being laid off." she said. "I just tried to push it away, but finally it came to fruition two weeks ago."

Being the sole provider for her family, Gremmel decided to try something different.

Gremmel was a part-time writer before the pandemic and the author of 12 books. Now, she's a full-time novelist. She writes four to five pages a day now, publishing under the pen names Chris Pike and Blake O'Connor.

Her newest book takes place after a power grid fails in Houston.

"Living the results of a pandemic are completely different than writing about it," Gremmel said. "Things I didn't even think about. "

With a renewed purpose and new goals, Gremmel is now offering advice to others who lost there jobs during the pandemic.

"I experienced a lot of anger, and I know that if anger channeled correctly, you can do great things," she said. "You can accomplish a lot. That's what I'm doing right now."

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonbookscoronavirusunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
TUTS brings Tommy Tune Awards online
Galveston County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Houston health and safety coronavirus resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old's body found buried 1 year after going missing
Another round of strong storms likely overnight
Hair salons may defy governor's order
Going to college amid COVID-19: What you should know
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Mayor Turner lays out plan to help homeless during pandemic
Show More
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
Forgotten Onalaska areas getting help after deadly tornado
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
TUTS brings Tommy Tune Awards online
More TOP STORIES News