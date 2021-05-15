Society

Unemployed Texans are wondering if extra $300 in benefits will end early

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unemployed Texas are wondering if extra $300 in benefits will end early

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- As pressure mounts for the Texas governor to end the extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit, those who receive the money are worried about losing a lifeline.

Susan Winner lost her job during the pandemic. Winner said she only receives $81 from the state in unemployment benefits every two weeks which is why the extra $300 has been crucial for her.

"We still wait in food lines for that extra help," Winner said. "Without that extra $300, I don't know where we'd be."

Right now, officials said the program for unemployed Texans will end in September.

SEE ALSO: Are unemployed people avoiding jobs for extra $300 in federal aid? April jobs report, explained
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden is defending his $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan as the U.S. reported a slowdown in job growth.



But, there's a growing call to end distribution of the additional money sooner than later.

This week, more than 40 organizations asked Gov. Greg Abbott to end it early.

ABC13 contacted the governor's office but haven't heard back.

University of Houston Professor Dietrich Vollrath said ending the benefit early would be a mistake.

"It's incredibly unsurprising a bunch of business owners would like there to not be competition for labor, and they would like to hire people back at relatively low wages," Vollrath explained. "Their other option is to raise wages."

SEE ALSO: Here's how you can land a job in this growing Houston-area community
EMBED More News Videos

There's no time like the present to get hired! Here are some of the jobs available and how much they pay.



Some owners say that hasn't helped. Landry's Hospitality Company said its now offering a $250 signing bonus for new hires.

Tony's Tex-Mex restaurant even increased starting pay, but said they can't find workers.

"[We are] trying to match at least what some people are making in unemployment with the $300, but not even with that, we don't get employees," Tony's Tex-Mex human resources generalist Cintya Alamis said.

The situation is so dire, Tony's is hosting a job fair in its Katy location parking lot next Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with more than 20 other restaurant owners.
"You could even get hired on the spot," Tony's support coordinator Alejandra Vega said. "That's what the goal is."

Economists aren't sure boosted benefits are the issue. They said the pandemic and childcare are a bigger problem.

Vollrath doesn't believe ending the boosted benefit early will fix the labor shortage.

"It's not going to have this, 'Woah, look at that. We're back at four percent, and back at full employment,'" Vollrath explained. "That's not going to happen on a large scale."

Vollrath believes in a few months, the pandemic will improve, and people will return to work. He said if the situation improves rapidly by this summer, politicians could then reassess the boosted benefits. But for now, he suggests keeping them until September.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustongreg abbottrestaurantunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News