Unearthed grave examined for cold case investigation in San Leon

Investigators said they are moving on in a cold case after a exhumation of the San Leon Cemetery on Wednesday produced nothing for them.The sheriff's office took hand trowels and small shovels, removing earth from a grave site.A search warrant was approved to examine the grave plot, where the deceased had been laid to rest years ago. What was being sought were possible clues involved in a cold case in Galveston County that could date back about 20 years."We reopened this case about a year and a half ago," said Lt. Tommy Hansen, with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division. "We developed information in the investigation that could be evidence here."Details on the cold case, which is believed to involve an unsolved missing person case, or exactly what evidence the grave site might contain were not disclosed.Technicians removed dirt from the excavated site and examined it. Soil conditions were less than ideal because of Tuesday's heavy rain, and had the consistency of mud.Neighbors looked at the work underway across the street from their homes, wondering, like everyone else, what authorities were looking for."It's eerie," said Jesse Cruz. "What are they doing there?"Authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News that investigators don't plan to return to the cemetery in regards to this case.