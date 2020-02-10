HPD officer injured while chasing, tackling suspect in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer with the Houston Police Department was injured during a chase in northeast Houston Saturday morning.

The officer responded to reports of a domestic assault incident on Tate Street around 3 a.m.

Officers told ABC13 that an uncle and his nephew got into a fight and the uncle threw a brick at the boy.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the uncle allegedly became confrontational and took off running. The officer chased the man and tackled him to the ground, but injured his shoulder in the process.

The officer had to be transported to a nearby hospital for his injury.

The man was taken into custody. It's not clear how the argument started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer injuredhouston police department
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News