Health & Fitness

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

This undated, file image shows a plane taking flight.

ATLANTA -- The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new restriction late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight and give the results to the airline.

The restriction goes into effect Monday.

The CDC said because of restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is down by 90%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessair traveltravelenglandu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate COVID-19 outbreaks
Some Lean Cuisine meals recalled after complaints of plastic contamination
Netflix isn't giving you free subscription due to COVID-19
Show More
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Trump admin awarded wall contracts to build on land not owned
Fewer residents leaving senior living facilities this Christmas
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers through ABC13's virtual job fair
Kentucky family loses 3 family members in 4 weeks to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News