UIL opts to follow TEA guidelines for student athletics, leaving decisions up to individual districts

The health and safety regulations implemented at your child's athletic events and practices could soon change.

The University Interscholastic League, UIL, updated its guidelines following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement to lift the mask mandate.



The changes are consistent with TEA guidance and will become effective on March 10, the same day the statewide mask order ends.

READ MORE: Keeping COVID-19 limits is up to each Texas school district as mandates due to be lifted
After Gov. Abbott's decision, a number of southeast Texas school districts said they were standing by for TEA's guidance.



They are leaving the decision up to school system governing boards to modify or eliminate mask-related requirements.

The decision is also up to schools to determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events.

"Schools should take their local context into account and follow all state requirements when considering UIL activities," UIL said in a release. "UIL recommends that schools consult with their local public health authorities and local legal counsel before making final decisions regarding the implementation of this guidance."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds to criticism over announcement that mask mandate will end
Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke briefly to ABC13 and responded to the recent criticism over his decision to rescind the statewide mask mandate.


Places in Houston where you do and don't have to wear masks after mask mandate lift
With the COVID-19 restrictions rollback starting soon in Texas, all businesses in can reopen at full capacity. It's up to them on whether or not you have to wear a mask.

