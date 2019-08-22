UHD student says threat against campus was just a joke

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI wants to warn others about making school threats after a 19-year-old UHD student was accused of making a threat of violence against his university on Snapchat.

Oscar Rincon, 19, was arrested by Houston Police after receiving a tip from the FBI.

SEE MORE: UHD student threatens violence on Snapchat after his class was cancelled: police

Now, ABC13 is learning more about what led to Rincon's arrest.

Rincon had allegedly been having a really bad day before he threatened to shoot up a campus building.

In court, ABC13 learned that on the morning of the threat, Rincon told officers that he woke up at 5:30 a.m. and was extremely tired.

While Rincon was on his way to campus, he told officers that he was pulled over and was given a traffic ticket.

When he finally made it to his classroom, he learned that class was cancelled for the day. After learning that information, Rincon reportedly posted a video of the empty room on Snapchat, saying he wanted to "shoot up the entire building."

Snapchat reportedly flagged Rincon's post and alerted the FBI. Houston police tracked down Rincon's address and went to his home where he allegedly admitted to making the post.

"He said it was a joke and was not a real threat, but we take it seriously," Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gilliam said.

The FBI says they will not take school threats lightly. The agency has started a major campaign that will monitor, track down and arrest people who post threats to schools.

Rincon has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstonschool threatthreat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
RG3's mansion on Lake Conroe has a waterfall and movie theater
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
Astros' fan creates iconic rainbow sweater for Reddick twins
Strong winds toss SC restaurant workers into air: VIDEO
Gunshots hit Mexican restaurant during wild parking lot shooting
Show More
Kroger adding CBD products to Houston shelves
Vintage shop in north Houston bringing back old school
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
Formerly conjoined twins treated at Texas Children's start pre-k
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing Conroe student
More TOP STORIES News