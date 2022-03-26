march madness

Come to the Avenida Center to watch the Cougars battle for a Final Four spot against Villanova

Calling all Coogs fans! Come to the official UH Watch Party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Come one, come all Cougars fans! The University of Houston, along with Houston First Corp, will be hosting a watch party Saturday night as the Coogs take on the Villanova Wildcats.

The official watch party will be held at 5 p.m. at Avenida Houston located at 1001 Avenida de las Americas. It is the area between the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green.

The event is free for the public and will feature multiple TVs, music, games, food and beverages and more.

Doora will open at 3:30 p.m.

